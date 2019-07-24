Firefighter taken to hospital after crews extinguish structure fire in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury while responding to a garage fire Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire responded to a fire near 900 West and 1100 South around 4:30 a.m.

A second alarm was called as a precaution due to high fire danger conditions in Utah, and crews quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire was contained to a garage.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital.

The damage is estimated to be around $100,000.

The cause remains under investigation.