3 World Cup champions receive ‘Keys to the City’

July 22, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah Royals FC players were honored in a special way for their contribution to the U.S. Women's National Team's victory at the 2019 World Cup.

Mayors Jackie Biskupski and Jenny Wilson spoke to a cheering crowd before presenting "Keys to the City" to Christen Press, Kelley O’Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn.

The three women all contributed to the national team during the tournament — Press with one goal and one assist, O'Hara with two assists (one of them being Press' goal), and Sauerbrunn as one of the team captains.

Pictured: one of the keys given to the three players

