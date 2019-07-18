× Funeral for fallen Utah soldier Elliott Robbins to be held in Ogden Thursday

OGDEN, Utah — Funeral services will be held in Ogden Thursday for Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Jerome Robbins, who died while serving in Afghanistan.

The funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 495 North Harrison Boulevard. Internment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden with full military honors.

Robbins was born in La Jolla, California and died June 30 while in Afghanistan in a non-combat related incident.

Robbins joined the Army in June 2006. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, then completed the Special Forces Qualification course in 2016 and was assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

“I hugged him so many times, but I didn’t realize that it was going to be the last time I saw him. He was coming home in three weeks,” Robbins’ sister, Beatrix, said.