× Soldier from Ogden dies in ‘non-combat related incident’ in Afghanistan

OGDEN, Utah — A solider from Ogden died Sunday in a non-combat related incident in Afghanistan.

The US Department of Defense identified the deceased as 31-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins of Ogden.

The press release from the DOD states he died in Helmand Province, Afghanistan “from a non-combat related incident.”

That incident is under investigation, according to the DOD, but no further details were released.

Robbins was assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), the release states.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.