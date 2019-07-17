× Salt Lake City Police identify man shot, killed by officer after ‘presenting a weapon’ during mental health call

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer responding to a call about a person in crisis earlier this week.

The man is identified as 43-year-old Michael Brand.

No further information was released Wednesday, but police said more details will be available at a press conference to be held within 10 days of the officer-involved critical incident.

That 10-day time frame for releasing any associated footage and giving a walk-through of the incident is now standard for Salt Lake City Police.

Unified Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting, as Utah law calls for an investigation by an outside agency in any officer-involved critical incident.

Brand was shot and killed Monday by an officer responding to a call about a man in crisis. Police said at some point during the encounter Brand “presented a weapon”, and an officer fired shots.

A police officer was also wounded by the shots fired by that officer and was transported to a hospital in serious condition before being released in good condition.

