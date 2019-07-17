Boulder smashes into home near Round Peak Fire in Springville

Posted 6:56 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, July 17, 2019

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- There were no injures after a boulder rolled into a home near the Round Peak Fire in Springville.

Pat Knowlden lives down the hill from where crews are fighting the wildfire, and she said she was reading Tuesday night when she heard a loud noise.

Knowlden said her first worry was that a plane assisting the firefighters had crashed, but when she looked outside she saw a large boulder on her front porch.

"We had people in both of those backyards just visiting, and the rock went right between those two homes and it bounced," she said. "It just kept bouncing and bouncing over onto our porch."

Knowlden is relieved there were no injuries. She said forestry personnel came by the home with a crane to haul the boulder away.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.