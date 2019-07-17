Boulder smashes into home near Round Peak Fire in Springville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- There were no injures after a boulder rolled into a home near the Round Peak Fire in Springville.

Pat Knowlden lives down the hill from where crews are fighting the wildfire, and she said she was reading Tuesday night when she heard a loud noise.

Knowlden said her first worry was that a plane assisting the firefighters had crashed, but when she looked outside she saw a large boulder on her front porch.

"We had people in both of those backyards just visiting, and the rock went right between those two homes and it bounced," she said. "It just kept bouncing and bouncing over onto our porch."

Knowlden is relieved there were no injuries. She said forestry personnel came by the home with a crane to haul the boulder away.