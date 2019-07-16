× Brush fire burning on up to 100 acres near Springville believed to be human caused

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Fire crews are battling a new fire east of Springville Tuesday morning.

The Round Peak Fire s burning on an estimated 70 to 100 acres and is burning in grass and brush about a half of a mile away from several structures.

No homes are threatened as of Tuesday morning.

The fire is suspected to be human caused but the specific cause remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

