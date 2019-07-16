West Valley City Police release partial photo of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

Posted 1:10 pm, July 16, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police hope partial photos of a suspect vehicle will help them solve the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in West Valley City.

Neko Jardine, 19, was shot and killed Sunday in West Valley City.

Police released two photos Tuesday that partially show a suspect vehicle connected to the homicide. The agency says the car appears to be a Nissan Altima or Maxima, red in color.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has information about the shooting is asked to call 801-840-4000.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.