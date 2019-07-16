West Valley City Police release partial photo of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police hope partial photos of a suspect vehicle will help them solve the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in West Valley City.

Neko Jardine, 19, was shot and killed Sunday in West Valley City.

Police released two photos Tuesday that partially show a suspect vehicle connected to the homicide. The agency says the car appears to be a Nissan Altima or Maxima, red in color.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has information about the shooting is asked to call 801-840-4000.