Police: three people shot at West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Three people a recovering after being shot at a home early Sunday morning.

The West Valley City Police Department said the incident occurred at 5625 West 4360 South around midnight.

According to police, witnesses said they saw two passenger cars, a white Ford Mustang and a red Nissan Altima, drive up to the residence.

Police said a fight ensued and then about 10 to 12 gunshots were fired, hitting the three people.

Two of the people who were shot had minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The other victim was hit in the neck, chest, and torso and underwent surgery. Police said that person is in serious but stable condition.

West Valley City Police are investigating the shooting and are looking for suspects.