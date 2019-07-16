× FOX 13 Dream Team recipient Kallie Jensen passes from cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Kallie Jensen, a 15-year-old student at Mapleton Junior High died Sunday, July 14th.

Kallie was known for her gentle nature and optimistic attitude in spite of her long battle with cancer.

Last December, Kallie was surprised by the Fox 13 Dream Team. We were honored, along with our partners, to create a magical day for Kallie:

Funeral services for Kallie will be held at CenterPoint Church in Orem on Thursday at 11am, with a viewing beginning at 10am.

If you would like to help with Kallie’s funeral expenses, donations can be made in her mother’s name, Kimberly Bjarnson, at Mountain America Credit Union.\

