Utah teen battling aggressive cancer gets bucket list surprises from Fox 13 Dream Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kallie Jensen is 15 years old and has been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer for four years.

After a recent string of treatments and some bad news, Kallie made a bucket list of things she would like to experience.

One item on the list was a professional photo shoot, and the online magazine Beauty Battalion got the ball rolling on that event with help from Photopia Studios.

But that wasn't all, as the Fox 13 Dream Team surprised Kallie by making a few more of her wishes come true.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah

Smith's Food and Drug