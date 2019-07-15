Man accused of murdering MacKenzie Lueck to make first court appearance Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The man accused of kidnapping and murdering MacKenzie Lueck will make his first court appearance Monday.

Ayoola Ajayi is due in court Monday morning and is charged with one count each of aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

Prosecutors detailed the trail of evidence last week when they announced the formal charges. DA Sim Gill said phone data led them from Ajayi's home to Logan Canyon, where Lueck's body was found.

Gill said the autopsy determined Lueck likely died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Police recovered charred remains of personal items and human tissue that matched Lueck's DNA profile in Ajayi's backyard. Prosecutors said cell phone data put Lueck and Ajayi at Hatch Park within one minute of each other and just before Lueck's phone went offline.

Lueck was studying at University of Utah reported missing in June, and the search for her gained national attention--propelled by her sorority sisters.