× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Todd Royce, Utah Highway Patrol

How do first responders run toward danger, when everyone else is running away? How do they put in the long hours that law enforcement requires, and balance their personal lives? And what about their families? How do they deal with the ongoing risk of their loved one not coming home? FOX 13’s Bob Evans sits down with Utah Highway Patrol Lieutenant Todd Royce for a 3 Questions interview.

<strong>Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:</strong>

<a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/3-questions-with-bob-evans/id1452621387″>Apple Podcasts</a> | <a href=”https://art19.com/shows/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>Art 19</a> | <a href=”https://castbox.fm/channel/3-Questions-with- Bob-Evans-id2021512″>Castbox</a> | <a href=”https://www.google.com/podcasts? feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9yc3MuYXJ0MTkuY29tLzMtcXVlc3Rpb25zLXdpdGgtYm9iLWV2YW5z”>Google Podcasts</a> | <a href=”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/268-3-questions-with-bob-evans-30626148/”>iHeartRadio</a> | <a href=”https://pca.st/F0Cj”>Pocket Casts</a> | <a href=”https://rss.art19.com/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>RSS</a> | <a href=”https://open.spotify.com/show/4vnuf0KB846WoTOHVDx3Y0″>Spotify</a> | <a href=”https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/kstu/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>Stitcher</a> | <a href=”https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/3-Questions-with-Bob-Evans-p1188620/”>TuneIn</a>

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” <a href=”https://fox13now.com/category/news/3- questions/”>here</a>.

Watch the full-length interviews <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1TNqFLtEp8tZZYkbdCFJF_o3KFdRjbqQ” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>on YouTube</a>.

View Bob Evans’ bio <a href=”https://fox13now.com/author/kstubobevans/”>here</a>.