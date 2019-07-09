3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Jennie Taylor

The unexpected death of Utah National Guard Major, and North Ogden, Utah Mayor Brent Taylor shocked everyone. He was killed in an inside attack by one of the Afghani soldiers he was training, while on a ruck hike in Afghanistan in November of 2018. Taylor left behind a wife and seven children, who are carrying on his legacy for public service. FOX 13’s Bob Evans interviewed Jennie Taylor for his 3 Questions segment.

