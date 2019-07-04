Illegal discharge of fireworks causes brush fire in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a brush fire late Wednesday night, and they said the fireworks were discharged outside of the designated hours and physical boundaries where fireworks are allowed.

Crews arrived in the area of 4400 W and 700 S around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found a fire about half an acre in size.

"All these fires are nuisance fires They can all be prevented. Fireworks are great. Have fun with them but do them in the legal areas. be safe and sane with them, not near dry brush," said Capt. Clay Coles, Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Police are looking for those responsible for lighting the fireworks.

Click here to check the fireworks restrictions in your area.