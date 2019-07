× West Jordan motorcycle officer injured in crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police reported an officer is down Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 9000 S and Bangerter Hwy.

According to West Jordan Police, the officer is in fair condition.

Crash

EB 9000 S at SB Bangerter, WJD, Salt Lake Co.

EB Temp Closed 3800 W to SB Bangerter, WB Left Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 3, 2019