The Us Women's National Team will take on England Tuesday in the Women's World Cup Semi-final.

Scott Parkinson, Utah Royals FC Assistant Coach, stopped by Good Day Utah to discuss both squads and what we can expect from the game.

The Royals are also hosting a watch party for the game at The Gateway from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Coverage of USA vs England begins on Fox 13 at noon. Click here for the full schedule of Fox 13's World Cup coverage.