The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Fox 13 on June 8 when Spain takes on South Africa in the first game of the tournament.

The U.S. women’s national team will face Thailand in its group opener on June 11 before facing Chile and Sweden in Group F.

Utah Royals FC players Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn and Christen Press will take the field for the USWNT while Rachel Corsie (Scotland), Diana Matheson (Canada), Desiree Scott (Canada) and Katie Bowen (New Zealand) will also head to France for their respective countries.

On June 15, the only “Battle Royal” of the group stage takes place as Matheson and Scott will face Bowen in the second game of Group E as Canada takes on New Zealand.

Overall, 22 games will be broadcast on Fox 13 during the monthlong tournament.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Fox 13’s coverage for the tournament.

2019 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP™ SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 8, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Spain vs. South Africa

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.

Norway vs. Nigeria

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

England vs. Scotland

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

USA vs. Thailand

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Germany vs. Spain

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

France vs. Norway

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 13, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Brazil

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

South Africa vs. China PR

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 14, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Jamaica vs. Italy

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

England vs. Argentina

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

USA vs. Chile

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, June 17, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

South Africa vs. Germany

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Nigeria vs. France

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 20, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Canada

9:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Sweden vs. USA

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 28, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 or Wednesday, July 3, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Semifinal

12:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – 3rd Place Match

8:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 7, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Final

8:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final Postgame

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.