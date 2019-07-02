× Park City man suing PD, school district over alleged mishandling of information in ‘pink’ case

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City man is filing a lawsuit against the city’s police department and school district, alleging that both organizations withheld information that could have saved the life of his 13-year-old son Ryan in a case involving an opioid known as “pink.”

Robert Ainsworth’s lawsuit also names Park City police lieutenant Darwin Little, Treasure Mountain Jr. High principal Emily Sutherland and Treasure Mountain Jr. High counselor Nicholai Jensen as defendants.

“Agents of both the PD and the PCSD withheld from Robert important details of his children’s involvement with U-47700,” the lawsuit states.

Grant Seaver, 13, who went to Treasure Mountain Jr. High with Robert’s son, died of a pink overdose on September 11, 2016.

The next day, Robert Ainsworth and Ryan met with Sutherland and Jensen at the school, but the principal and counselor concealed from Robert that Ryan had recently been in contact with Grant, and that Ryan probably had some contact with U-47700, also known as “pink” or “pinky,” the lawsuit states.

“After Grant’s death and prior to [Ryan]’s death,” the lawsuit states, “Grant Seaver’s parents indicated to the PD and some of its officers that they intended to call Robert and advise him that his son, [Ryan], was probably in possession of and using U-47700. The PD officers instructed Grant’s parents not to talk with Robert, and thus caused the withholding of this crucial information about [Ryan]’s imminent danger from Pink.”

Robert found Ryan dead two days after Grant died, and Ryan’s death was also attributed to a pink overdose.

According to the lawsuit, police found some juveniles, including Ainsworth’s own 15-year-old son, in possession of a bottle containing a clear liquid later determined to be pink before the two deaths occurred. But police “never informed Robert of their officers’ knowledge of [his son]’s alleged contact with the lethal substance U-47700,” the lawsuit states.

A teenage girl accused of obtaining the drug shipment that led to Grant’s and Ryan’s deaths struck a plea deal in April.

Neither Park City Police officials nor Park City School District officials would comment on the pending litigation.