Park City teen strikes plea deal in case linked to the synthetic opioid ‘pink’

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah -- A girl admitted to involvement in the importation of synthetic drugs in a case linked to the deaths of two Park City boys.

The girl, 17, was charged in connection with the shipments of the drug MDMA that was intercepted by authorities last year. Police said she was also involved in obtaining the synthetic opioid that led to the deaths of two 13-year-old boys in 2016.

The drugs were purchased off the dark web, and its arrival in Summit County prompted authorities to warn parents about its dangers. The Park City area had a pair of deaths tied to the drug in 2016. Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver, both 13, died within days of each other after overdosing on "pink."

The teen was originally accused of involvement with the shipment that led to the boys' deaths in 2016. Charging documents filed last year alleged she told police she learned how to purchase such drugs via the "dark web" from friends who had purchased U-47700 and had it delivered to her home in 2016. That substance is also known as "pink."

In 3rd District Juvenile Court on Friday, the girl admitted to class A misdemeanor charges of attempted controlled substance distribution and reckless endangerment.

"She surreptitiously received a package that contained controlled substances," said Mary Corporon, the girl's attorney.

Summit County prosecutors recommended the girl get probation. She has already been in substance abuse treatment.

"My client is actually quite good at academics and has applied for and been accepted to multiple colleges, several of which are out of state," Corporon told the judge.

Judge Elizabeth Knight called the girl "incredibly bright."

"Sometimes I think you let people manipulate you into doing things that are wrong. I hope that’s something you’re really working on in treatment," the judge said, later adding: "The choices you’ve made have not only impacted your life but also the lives of other people in really detrimental ways. In really sad ways."

Judge Knight sentenced her to six months probation, 36 hours of community service and to submit to random drug testing.

Prosecutors and Corporon declined to comment to reporters outside of court.