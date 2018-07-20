× Summit County issues community warning about synthetic drug shipment procured via ‘dark web’

SUMMIT COUNTY — Summit County authorities are warning the community about a shipment of illegal drugs that they say has arrived from overseas in the Park City community.

According to press release issued Friday by the Summit County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Park City Police Department: the overseas shipment includes controlled substances and synthetic controlled substances.

Authorities say the shipment was ordered through “the dark web” by a teen who was involved in a shipment of a synthetic drug called U-47700, or “pink”, that led to the fatal overdoses of two teenage boys in 2016.

Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver, both 13, died within days of each other in September of 2016. Another juvenile was sentenced to probation, community service and a fine in connection with the shipment of “pink” that led to the teens’ deaths.

“This shipment was procured by and involved at least one of the teens involved in the 2016 overseas shipment and receipt into the Park City community of “Pink” or U-47700,” the press release issued Friday states.

Police seized some of the shipments, but they say at this time it is unknown if any other shipments have been distributed within the community.

“Parents are urged to talk to their children about the possible presence of these dangerous and deadly substances and be alert to suspicious packages being received in the mail or from shipping services,” the release states. “If any suspicious packages, packaging, substances or paraphernalia are located please treat them with extreme caution and do not touch them. Contact local law enforcement immediately for disposal.”

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his or her name will not be released. Authorities say they are screening and filing delinquency charges and say those charges “will be pursued in the strongest possible manner.”