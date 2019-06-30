Utah Jazz sign Bogdanovic; Rubio signs with Suns

Posted 5:02 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, June 30, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed Bojan Bogdanovic, NBA insiders reported Sunday.

The former Indiana Pacers forward agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

The deal with Bogdanovic, a 6’8″ shooting guard and small forward from Croatia, will require the Jazz to release Derrick Favors, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Free agent and former Jazz guard Ricky Rubio has found a new home with the Phoenix Suns in a three-year, $51 million deal.

The news comes after the Jazz received guard Mike Conley, Jr. in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

