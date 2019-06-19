Reports: Utah Jazz to acquire Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, give up three players and draft picks

SALT LAKE CITY —  Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is taking his talents to the Utah Jazz.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Memphis will receive Jazz guards Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen as well as small forward Jae Crowder in the deal.

Conley tweeted about the trade Wednesday, saying it’s time for another chapter and he’s “Excited to give all I have to the Jazz and Salt Lake City.”

Wojnarowski’s tweet indicates the Jazz will also give Memphis the 23rd pick in Thursday’s draft and a protected 2020 first-round pick.

