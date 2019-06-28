× Large police presence seen at address on West Temple; two in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are in custody after a large police presence was seen at an address in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

An SLCPD representative confirmed the two were taken into custody around 9:20 a.m. near 1000 S and West Temple.

SLCPD could not confirm whether or not the activity is connected to the case of missing woman MacKenzie Lueck. Police are expected to give an update on that case at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

