Man arrested on suspicion of murder, kidnapping in disappearance of MacKenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man has been arrested and will face charges of murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice in the death of missing University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown identified the man as Ayoola Ajayi.

Ajayi was arrested Friday morning after SWAT personnel responded to an apartment complex in Salt Lake City. He will face charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Police said he was on his way to be booked into jail as of about noon Friday.

Police said during Friday's press conference that forensic evidence collected at a home Ajayi owns revealed DNA belonging to Lueck.

Police said the man is accused of murdering the woman and burning her remains in his backyard in an attempt to hide the crime.

Lueck was last seen June 17 when she was picked up at a park in North Salt Lake in the early morning hours. A Lyft took her to that park after picking her up at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police searched Ajayi's home, which is near that park, on Wednesday

