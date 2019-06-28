× Friends of MacKenzie Lueck notify police of recent activity on her Instagram account

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends of MacKenzie Lueck reported activity on her Instagram account to police on Wednesday.

Lueck was reported missing earlier this month and the search for the missing University of Utah student has drawn national attention in the days that followed.

Fox News reports Lueck’s friends noticed activity on Lueck’s Instagram account on Wednesday, when the account liked a page. The friends took screen captures of the activity and went to police with that information.

Fox News reports the account liked a page called “fatherless”.

Lueck was last seen June 17 when she was picked up at a park in North Salt Lake in the early morning hours. A Lyft took her to that park after picking her up at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police searched a home near that park on Wednesday and have a person of interest in the case, who they have not identified publicly.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.