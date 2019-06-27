Utah’s governor issues directive on LGBTQ conversion therapy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert has issued a directive, calling on a state agency to craft rules governing conversion therapy.

In response to a question by FOX 13 on the status of legislation at his monthly news conference, the governor confirmed his directive.

In a letter to Department of Commerce Director Francine Giani, he instructed the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing to have the Psychologists Licensing Board begin drafting rules regulating the practice.

“This needs to be done in an area that should be governed by the best available science rather than left unregulated, or regulated in a manner that is colored by politics,” the governor wrote. “Specifically, I want the state to ethically regulate psychological interventions for minor children regarding their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Herbert said he wanted the proposed rules available for public comment by September.

Conversion therapy, defined as efforts to get someone to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, has been widely discredited. A bill was introduced in the Utah State Legislature earlier this year to a lot of fanfare, but it imploded when more conservative members of the House amended it to the point the sponsor said he could not proceed.

That prompted protests and an apology to LGBTQ rights activists by Gov. Herbert over how the bill was handled.

FOX 13 first reported earlier this year the governor’s office had been engaged in talks to revive the bill and potentially pass it in a special session. But Thursday’s action appears to go around the legislature.

The governor’s directive took lawmakers and LGBTQ rights groups by surprise. Many declined to comment, saying they had not had the time to process the impact of the move.

The full text of the letter is included in the photos below: