Utah Booze News podcast: Bars must have food even if you don’t eat it, new .05 numbers and a preview of the craft beer fest

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Kathy Stephenson break down the latest meeting of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. There’s an “investigation” into the drinking habits of DABC commissioners, a reminder that Utah law demands bars offer food (even if you don’t eat it), new numbers since the state’s controversial .05 DUI law went into effect, some juicy news about a liquor store in Farmington and an interview with Nicole Dicou of the Utah Brewer’s Guild about a craft beer festival this weekend and her thoughts on 3.2 beer.

