Charges filed against man accused of shooting Delta woman in the head

Posted 3:10 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, June 26, 2019

Photo courtesy Millard County Sheriff's Office.

DELTA, Utah — Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting into a Delta home and hitting a woman in the head on June 20, according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Joshua Baer, 18, was charged with attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

According to court documents, MCSO deputies were called to a home near 300 West and 100 North in Delta after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area.

A man inside the house told police his wife had been shot in the head and he saw an individual pointing a red laser beam at him.

The man closed the door before hearing multiple shots being fired; police say they found 14 spent 9mm bullet casings and five bullet holes in the home.

Related Story
Woman injured when someone fires multiple rounds into a home in Delta

The man in the home told police the suspect was driving a gray Volkswagen sedan and witnesses said Baer was arguing with the man earlier in the day.

Police found a matching vehicle and after obtaining a search warrant, found clothes matching witnesses’ descriptions in Baer’s washing machine, which Baer had recently turned on, according to court documents.

Baer is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond and MCSO officials say they are confident others were involved in the incident.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for any additional information that leads to a successful prosecution and conviction of those involved, according to a MCSO Facebook post.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.