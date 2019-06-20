× Woman injured when someone fires multiple rounds into a home in Delta

DELTA, Utah — A young woman received minor injuries when someone fired several gunshots at a home in Delta early Thursday.

According to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, there were several reports of gunshots in the area of 100 North and 300 West around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple rounds of spent pistol ammunition on the ground. They determined the shots had been fired in front and near the residence with some striking the house and passing through the walls.

A young woman inside the home was struck and received minor injuries.

Investigators secured the scene for forensic processing and have interviewed some possible suspects.

The incident may relate to a verbal disagreement which occurred at the home around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or surveillance video to call 435-743-5302.