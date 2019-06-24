Police: missing U of U student MacKenzie Lueck took Lyft to park, left with someone in a vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police in Salt Lake City said MacKenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student reported missing last week, left the park where Lyft dropped her off with someone who had come to meet her the day she fell off the grid.

Asst. Chief Tim Doubt, Salt Lake City Police, said Lueck took a Lyft to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake after landing in Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 a.m. Monday the 17th and arrived at the park at about 3 a.m.

Doubt said the Lyft driver reported Lueck met someone at that park, who had arrived in a vehicle. He said the driver reported that "MacKenzie did not appear to be in any kind of distress" when she was picked up.

No details about the vehicle or a description of the person she met are available at this time.

"At this time there is no evidence that any harm has come to her. However, because of the circumstances of the case, we want to make sure that she is all right," Doubt said.

Police have tried to locate the woman through her phone, which is turned off, but said that has not been successful. They are interviewing those known to her and searching areas she frequents.

A dedicated tip line has been set up specifically for MacKenzie Lueck. Call 801-799-4420 and reference case 19-11129.

