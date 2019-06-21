× Police think a man who assaulted a woman along the Jordan River Trail may be a serial offender

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was assaulted as she jogged along the Jordan River Trail Thursday and investigators believe the suspect is a serial offender.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said that around 2 p.m. the man grabbed the woman and “thrust his body against her.”

Since April, police have received multiple reports of women who were randomly attacked along the trail between 4100 South and 4500 South.

In Thursday’s attack, the woman fought back, bit the man on his arm and got away, Sgt. Gray said.

The woman described him as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build.

If you have any information that might help police catch this suspect, call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.