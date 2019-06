Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The US Women's National Team takes on Sweden Thursday in their final match of the group stage for the Women's World Cup.

Utah Royals FC's Amy Rodriguez stopped by Fox 13 to talk about the upcoming contest and what to expect from each team.

Fox 13's World Cup coverage begins Thursday with the Netherlands vs. Canada, followed by Sweden vs USA. Click here for the complete 2019 Women's World Cup Schedule on Fox 13.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video