× Lagoon to begin selling alcohol as Biergarten opens Thursday

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon is bringing a bevy of beers and Bavarian treats to their new Biergarten, which opens Thursday morning.

The amusement park in Farmington will unveil the new Biergarten Thursday. It’s located behind the old wooden roller coaster and across from the carousel. The Biergarten will open along with two new family-style restaurants.

The new facilities will serve Bavarian items and American favorites, and in addition to food there will be 20 local craft beers on tap, according to a press release.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the opening of the Biergarten Thursday morning at 10:15.

Patrons have previously been able to “BYOB”, as Lagoon is one of a handful of amusement parks in America that still allows picnicking. Lagoon told FOX 13 the beer garden will not allow product sold there to be taken out of the grounds (and alcohol is prohibited from the Lagoon A Beach water park) because it will be served in glassware.

Lagoon has had an interesting history with alcohol, stretching back to the 1800s. When it was a swimming area and a dance hall, it also had a saloon.