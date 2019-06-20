Bear captured in Mapleton Thursday; third encounter with a bear in Utah County this week

MAPLETON, Utah — Division of Natural Resources officers immobilized a black bear Thursday morning in Mapleton, and will relocate it in the backcountry later in the day.

According to a post on the Mapleton Police Department’s Facebook page, a resident walking a dog spotted the bear in a yard in the area of 1700 North and 600 East around 7:50 a.m. The bear ran off immediately.

Thirty minutes later, the bear was seen again near 800 North and 600 East.

It scattered garbage on a driveway there, but fled again, before DNR officers rounded it up.

This is the third contact with a bear in Utah County this week.

On Tuesday, a bear was euthanized after in entered the Buck Hollow Boy Scout Camp in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon around 6 a.m.

It scratched a Boy Scout and that prompted the decision to put it down.

Then on Wednesday, a bear was spotted in Springville. It was spotted heading up a canyon on the eastern edge of the city but not seen after that.