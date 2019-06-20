Bear captured in Mapleton Thursday; third encounter with a bear in Utah County this week

Posted 10:42 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, June 20, 2019

MAPLETON, Utah — Division of Natural Resources officers immobilized a black bear Thursday morning in Mapleton, and will relocate it in the backcountry later in the day.

According to a post on the Mapleton Police Department’s Facebook page, a resident walking a dog spotted the bear in a yard in the area of 1700 North and 600 East around 7:50 a.m. The bear ran off immediately.

Thirty minutes later, the bear was seen again near 800 North and 600 East.

It scattered garbage on a driveway there, but fled again, before DNR officers rounded it up.

Bear immobilized and will be relocated after being spotted Thursday morning in Mapleton. Photo from Mapleton PD Facebook page.

This is the third contact with a bear in Utah County this week.

On Tuesday, a bear was euthanized after in entered the  Buck Hollow Boy Scout Camp in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon around 6 a.m.

It scratched a Boy Scout and that prompted the decision to put it down.

Then on Wednesday, a bear was spotted in Springville. It was spotted heading up a canyon on the eastern edge of the city but not seen after that.

