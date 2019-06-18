× Bear euthanized after boy scratched at campsite in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A boy suffered minor cuts after a bear wandered into a campsite in Hobble Creek Canyon Tuesday morning, and wildlife officials have euthanized a bear in the area.

According to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the bear entered a campsite in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The campground area is on private property toward the top of the canyon, the release states.

“A bear disturbed a tent, and a boy received minor scratches on his back and is expected to be OK,” the press release states.

The DWR stated later Tuesday a bear was located and euthanized: “Update: Regarding this morning’s incident with the bear in Hobble Creek Canyon, a bear has been located and euthanized.”

The release stated the bear would be euthanized because it did not show any fear of humans.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding animal encounters and advice for what to do in the case of an attack. Click here for their page on bears and see below for their tips on reacting to a bear encounter:

If You Encounter A Bear

Stand your ground. Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent.

Don’t run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 miles per hour—you cannot outclimb or outrun them.

Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, woofs, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

If A Bear Attacks