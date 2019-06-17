Crews recover body of missing swimmer at East Canyon Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CANYON STATE PARK, Utah -- Search crews recovered the body of a man who died while swimming at East Canyon Reservoir Sunday.

Lt. Eric Stucki of Utah State Parks told Fox 13 on Monday morning that crews made the recovery Sunday after 10 p.m.

The 25-year-old man from North Salt Lake went under while struggling to swim in the cold water.

The man's family had rented a pontoon boat, and he had been swimming with two girls when he began to struggle. Authorities do not suspect impairment, saying the cold water was a likely factor.

“They noticed he was kind of struggling and making his way back to the boat,” Stucki said. “He went under the water and hasn’t been seen since.”

Several members of the group were wearing life jackets but the man was not.

Rescue crews spent Sunday searching for the man with the help of LifeFlight and other resources.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.