UDOT warns of heavy weekend delays in SLC and other areas

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of construction-related lane closures that are expected to lead to heavy delays in parts of Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties.

Salt Lake City

Crews will reduce northbound I-15 to two lanes near 800 S as work continues on repairing and replacing concrete in the area. The lane closures on I-15 will be in place beginning Saturday night at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. The on-ramp from 1300 S to northbound I-15 will also be closed. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 minutes or longer on Sunday.

“Express Lane restrictions on northbound I-15 will be suspended in this area to help traffic flow more smoothly,” a news release from UDOT said.

Bridge joint repairs will also force lane restrictions on westbound I-80 between 1300 E and State St. Westbound I-80 will be reduced to two lanes on weekends, and to a single lane seven nights a week after 9 p.m.

The bridge joint repairs are part of UDOT’s top 10 projects for 2019 and is scheduled to continue until through early fall.

North Salt Lake

The Redwood Rd. bridge over I-215 will be closed, and I-215 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be converting the existing interchange to a “diverging diamond” interchange to improve traffic flow and reduce delays. That project is expected to be completed later in the summer.

Payson

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane at the Benjamin 8000 S exit (exit 253) from Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. Two lanes of southbound I-15 will be open from Saturday morning until Wednesday at 6 a.m. The closures will allow crews to work on bridge maintenance.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit udottraffic.utah.gov, use the UDOT smartphone apps and follow UDOT on social media for the latest updates.