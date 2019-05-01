UDOT unveils top 10 road construction projects for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation is highlighting their top 10 projects for 2019 as road construction season gets underway.

UDOT has a total of 169 projects with a combined price tag of $2 billion.

The biggest and most expensive project is $335 million allocated for Mountain View Corridor. That work will add a 4-mile stretch of new highway from 4100 South to SR-201.

That project should be complete by 2021.

A new collector road will be installed in Salt Lake City along Northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215.

In southern Utah, UDOT is hoping to ease traffic to and from Zion National Park by widening I-15 and SR-9 in the area. Those should be complete by fall of this year.

“We don’t want to be out there getting in everyone’s way, but I’ve had some people tell me that they look at construction and orange barrels as a mark of progress—an opportunity for improvement,” said Jason Davis, Deputy Director for UDOT.

UDOT urges drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

The top 10 projects are listed below:

1. Mountain View Corridor — Salt Lake County.

Connect Mountain View Corridor to S.R. 201.

Add four lanes from 4100 South to S.R. 201 includes four lanes (two in each direction);

13 new bridges

Redwood Road to S.R. 73 in Utah County

2. I-15 Express Lanes — Davis and Weber counties

Widen I-15 to four lanes in both directions by adding Express Lanes between Hill Field Road and Riverdale Road.

3. I-15 Northbound — Salt Lake County

A new collector/distributor ramp system will be added to northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215.

A new northbound travel lane will be added from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South.

4. I-15 Technology Corridor — Utah County

Continue widening I-15 from S.R. 92 to Main Street in Lehi.

5. I-15 Southbound — Salt Lake County

Extending the new lane from 2100 South to 12300 South

reconstructing southbound ramps at the I-15/I-215 interchange in Murray.

6. U.S. 40 — Wasatch County

Extend westbound passing lane on U.S. 40 by five miles near Strawberry Reservoir.

Repave an 18-mile section of the highway from Daniel’s Summit to Soldier Creek.

Add a wildlife crossing.

7. I-80/S.R. 36 Bridge Replacements —Tooele County:

Replace the S.R. 36 ramp bridge over I-80, and two I-80 bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the S.R. 201 junction.

8. Southern Parkway (S.R. 7) — Washington County

The final segment of the Southern Parkway will extend from Sand Hollow to S.R. 9.

9. I-15 Exit 16 — Washington County

Rebuilding the I-15 interchange at S.R. 9 widening I-15 and S.R. 9

10. I-80 Joint Repairs — Salt Lake County

Repair and replace bridge joints at several locations along I-80 between State Street and 1300 East.