Spain’s former captain talks Spain vs Germany ahead of World Cup match-up

Posted 8:42 am, June 12, 2019

Spain takes on Germany Wednesday in the Women's World Cup, and the GDU crew got some insight from a former captain for the Spanish side.

Vero Boquete of the Utah Royals FC was Spain's Captain in the 2015 World Cup, and she's also Spain's all-time leading scorer. See her interview above for her take on the game vs Germany.

