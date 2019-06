× Pleasant Grove pool set to reopen Thursday

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — City officials said the Veteran’s Memorial Pool is scheduled to reopen Thursday after a chlorine pump malfunctioned earlier this month.

Sixteen people were hospitalized and the pool has been closed since the initial incident happened on June 8.

The Utah County Health Department will inspect the pool Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. and the pool could be open to the public at 1:30 p.m.