Chlorine overdose at Pleasant Grove pool sends dozens to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A chlorine pump malfunction at the Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool caused a "mass casualty critical incident," police say.

Swimmers suffered from bloody noses, coughing, nausea, vomiting and even loss of consciousness just before 5 p.m. after a chlorine pump failed, then when turned back on put too much chlorine into the pool, according to Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith.

Smith said the chlorine became gaseous and affected about 50 people in that area of the pool. They do not expect any fatalities, but those affected will likely experience "upper respiratory irritation," Smith said.

The incident sent 26 people to hospitals in the area.

"For being as chaotic as it was, it was handled very, very professionally," Smith said, "and it was organized to the best of the ability that we have."

Smith said it took cooperation between multiple Utah County fire departments to transport so many patients.

One adult and 15 children were taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. Three have been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, eight are under observation and five have been discharged, according to MountainStar Healthcare.