Flood watch issued for Little Cottonwood Creek

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Little Cottonwood Creek that lasts through Friday morning.

Excessive spring snowmelt runoff is expected to push the creek to near-flood flow Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts and advised residents to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

Damage is possible in valley areas adjacent to the creek, the NWS said.

Last week, a 5-year-old boy had to be rescued from Little Cottonwood after he fell into the rushing waters at Murray Park.

Hydrologists with the NWS warned residents to stay out of Big and Little Cottonwood creeks along with the Provo, Duchesne, American Fork and Weber rivers because of snowpack runoff that could continue to rise along with temperatures.