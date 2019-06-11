× Pleasant Grove pool expected to open this week; upgrade will prevent issue in the future

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A public pool that closed down last week due to a chlorine pump malfunction will reopen soon, Pleasant Grove City announced.

The pool was evacuated and closed June 4 after a chlorine pump stopped working, then when it restarted it dumped a large amount of backed up chlorine into the pool.

It is expected to open for its normal hours Thursday, the city announced via Facebook. The post also advises patrons to follow its social media pages for official confirmation of the opening date.

Everyone who was taken to the hospital after the incident has been released, the city stated in the announcement.

The city has purchased a new control box with safeguards that will prevent the chlorine overdose from happening again. According to the city, if a pump were to lose power, the new equipment will stop the chlorine from being pumped into the pipe. That way, chlorine would not build up and be dumped in large amounts when the pump starts up again.

“We have worked closely with the Utah County Health Department to ensure that pool equipment continues to be in compliance with the State and County regulations. They will inspect the pool once the new equipment has been installed to give us clearance to re-open the pool,” the announcement stated.