The US Women's National Team will take on Thailand Tuesday in their World Cup opener, and Amy Rodriguez came by Good Day Utah to share some expert insight ahead of the match.

Rodriguez currently plays for the Utah Royals FC and has played on two World Cup teams, winning the 2015 title with the U.S. Women's National Team and the 2012 Olympic gold medal.

Coverage of the World Cup and USA vs Thailand begins on Fox 13 at noon. Click here for the complete 2019 Women's World Cup Schedule on Fox 13.