Woods Cross Police apologize after officer points gun at young black boy during search for shooting suspects

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe apologized Monday for an officer who pointed a gun at a child during a search for two suspects in a shooting.

The officer believed the 10-year-old boy, who is black, was one of the suspects and ordered him to get on the ground. When he determined the child was not a suspect he told the boy and his mother to go inside their home.

DJ Hrubes’ mother demanded answers and the family said they felt the color of DJ’s skin was at issue during the encounter.

Chief Soffe began Monday’s press conference by apologizing to DJ and his family before going through a timeline of events surrounding the incident.

He said while the agency is not legally required to open an investigation when an officer points their weapon at someone, they are nevertheless asking the Davis County Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent review.

Soffe said the officer in question is a veteran of the force who acted in accordance with his training. He said they are not considering terminating the officer.

