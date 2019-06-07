Utah mother calls for investigation after police pointed gun at her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A mother is calling for action after a police officer pointed his weapon at her son Thursday afternoon.

During a suspect search in the area, a Woods Cross Police officer pointed his gun at 10-year-old D.J. Hrubes in his grandma's front yard in West Bountiful and ordered him to get on the ground.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Jerri Hrubes called for an investigation. She wants answers as to why this officer felt it was okay to point his gun at her 10-year-old and, more importantly, she wants to know why nothing is being done.

Woods Cross Police were assisting other agencies in a suspect search in West Bountiful. They were looking for two men, potentially armed, who were involved in a shooting earlier Thursday afternoon.

D.J. was running around and playing on the front lawn when an officer saw him.

Police say the officer believed he was one of the suspects — when D.J. continued to run around, the officer pulled out his weapon.

Woods Cross Police say it was a case of mistaken identity, but Jerri and D.J. Hrubes believe this happened because of the color of his skin.

"I don’t think what transpired yesterday was what a typical10-year-old should or would be faced with from a police officer,” Jerri Hrubes said.

Woods Cross Police deny any wrongdoing.

“We had minimal information at the time. We had one, possibly Hispanic, out on foot, and we knew there was at least one other suspect involved,” Lt. Adam Osoro said Thursday. “This kid was just in the area at the wrong time.”

Police say the officer returned to the family’s house after the search was suspended, which the family confirmed. However, police also claim they have reached out to the family multiple times, but the family says they haven’t been contacted at all.

Police said Thursday that they would not be looking further into how their officer handled the situation.

“In this case, it’s just an officer that’s trying to keep himself safe and the public safe,” Osoro said. “I don’t exactly know what else we can do at this point."

Fox 13 reached out to but has not heard back from the police department to see if the family’s call to action will actually bring about an investigation.