UDOT warns of lane closures on I-15 in SLC this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of some lane closures on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City beginning Saturday night.

The lane closures will be in place at 800 S as UDOT works on a long-term fix for a large pothole that opened up on the freeway bridge over 800 S in March. The patch applied to the pothole in late March was only a temporary fix.

UDOT will reduce the freeway to two northbound lanes from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday. Repair work will also take place the following two weekends.

“With the warmer, drier weather, crews will complete the long-term fix by removing and replacing damaged concrete pavement,” a news release from UDOT said.

Check the UDOT Traffic website and app for the latest road construction updates.