UDOT warns of lane closures on I-15 in SLC this weekend

Posted 11:48 am, June 6, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of some lane closures on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City beginning Saturday night.

The lane closures will be in place at 800 S as UDOT works on a long-term fix for a large pothole that opened up on the freeway bridge over 800 S in March. The patch applied to the pothole in late March was only a temporary fix.

UDOT will reduce the freeway to two northbound lanes from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday. Repair work will also take place the following two weekends.

“With the warmer, drier weather, crews will complete the long-term fix by removing and replacing damaged concrete pavement,” a news release from UDOT said.

Check the UDOT Traffic website and app for the latest road construction updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.