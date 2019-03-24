Hole in I-15 bridge deck over 800 South has four lanes closed; might not be fixed by Monday morning’s commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A stretch of I-15 was closed Sunday as crews worked to fix a hole in the freeway.

It was created the same way a pothole is, but since this one is directly above the 800 South underpass, a hole about 2 feet by 3 feet has opened up on the bridge deck.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers noticed the hole Sunday morning and notified the Utah Department of Transportation.

It's the latest result of Utah's long and wet winter.

"It's definitely uncommon, it's not something you see every day, but rain and precipitation and the extreme winter that we've had it can really cause damage like this," UDOT Spokesman John Gleason said. "And it can accelerate quickly. This bridge was actually inspected just last July and there were no indications that there were any issues."

Four northbound lanes are closed between 1300 South and 500 South as crews work to repair the damage.

It's a much more complicated job than just filling in a pothole and smoothing it off.

It will take several hours to make the repairs, and there's a possibility it will not be fixed by Monday morning's commute.