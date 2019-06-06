× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, covering most of Utah County, that lasts through 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The NWS said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail is possible in Utah County with this storm; boaters on Utah Lake should take cover.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11:00 p.m. tonight for the northern half of Utah, extending into southern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Severe weather is also crossing the Bonneville Salt Flats and Interstate 80 with wind gusts of 56 mph.

Watch FOX 13 for the latest updates.